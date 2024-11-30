Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada for 2025. Today, our Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2024-2025.

EV sales may be slowing a little, sedans are so rare they may as well join the dodo and people still seem to be wrapping their minds around whether a small pickup can do as a daily driver. But amongst all of these shifting sands one thing has remained constant over the last decade or so: compact crossovers are here to stay and are showing no signs of losing any momentum…to anyone.

Not surprisingly, there’s lots to choose from out there. Nonetheless, here are our top 10 picks as we move towards 2025.

Chevrolet Equinox