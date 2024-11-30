Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada for 2025. Today, our Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2024-2025.
EV sales may be slowing a little, sedans are so rare they may as well join the dodo and people still seem to be wrapping their minds around whether a small pickup can do as a daily driver. But amongst all of these shifting sands one thing has remained constant over the last decade or so: compact crossovers are here to stay and are showing no signs of losing any momentum…to anyone.
Not surprisingly, there’s lots to choose from out there. Nonetheless, here are our top 10 picks as we move towards 2025.
Chevrolet Equinox
One of Chevy’s most popular models is getting a full redesign for 2025, adding brash new styling (that, if we’re honest, has become a bit of a staple for Chevy these days) with aggressive lights signature, new wheels and new colours as well as an all-new platform for a better ride, better handling and a more relaxed drive overall.
Inside, we find a massive 11-inch instrument cluster as well as a 11.3-inch infotainment display that now sports Google Built-In tech. That means you can log into your Google account, have access to Google Assistant and Google Maps, which then forms the basis for the native infotainment display.
Ford Escape (gas-only, hybrid and PHEV)
For 2025, the popular Escape is available in six trims, four of which get the choice of either a gas or hybrid engine and one of which comes as a plug-in hybrid. The standard engine is a 1.5L EcoBoost 3-cylinder good for 180 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque, with hybrid models getting a combined 192 hp from a 2.5L natural-aspirated 4-cylinder plus EV motor.
The PHEV variant makes 210 hp, while the most powerful model – the ST-Line – gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder EcoBoost with twin-scroll turbos providing 250 hp and 280 lb-ft.