• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV.

The 2024 Ford Escape PHEV (plug-in hybrid) is the second version of Ford's compact SUV, combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor for a more energy-efficient driving experience. Introduced for 2020, this model has met with mixed success to date.

This edition was updated for 2023, with the result that the Escape is more attractive and technologically more advanced. Perhaps most importantly, the SUV also offers more fuel-efficient performance than before. In fact, that improved fuel economy should help it better compete with rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Ford Escape PHEV - What's new?

The current Escape PHEV benefits from several notable improvements over previous versions. Of particular note are an updated exterior design, technological improvements inside and increased electric range.

Ford has also worked on optimizing the hybrid powertrain for greater fuel efficiency.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV - 7,0/10

The Ford Escape PHEV features several exterior elements to reinforce its modern, sporty image. Of note is a front grille that incorporates a light strip extending across the top, connecting the headlights and giving a more sophisticated and modern appearance to the front of the vehicle.

We particularly like the “coast-to-coast” lightbar, part of the LED headlamps, which deliver a modern twist. The taillights remain fairly similar to previous models, retaining a fairly neutral overall look.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, rear seats | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The interior of the current Escape benefits from a clear improvement in materials. The space layout is optimal, offering sufficient comfort for five adults. The dashboard is equipped with a state-of-the-art 13.2-inch touchscreen that centralizes navigation, media and various vehicle configuration functions.

Although the climate control system is integrated into the touchscreen, quick controls are available for adjusting temperature and activating the heated seats. Just below the multimedia screen are the start button and the radio volume controls, positioned slightly away from the driver.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, instrument cluster | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV - 7,0/10

The Escape is equipped with Ford’s Co-Pilot360 technology, which offers a full range of advanced driving aids for a safer, more intuitive driving experience. This technology suite includes features such as Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Keeping Assist. In addition, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and lane centering assistance are available.

Our test model had a top-of-the-range equipment package at $4,900. This adds, among other things, a 360-degree view camera, active park assist, a 10-speaker B&O system, a head-up display and a charging pad for your phone. In our view, leaving this option unchecked won’t lose you much and it will keep more money in your pocket.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, front grille | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV - 7.5/10

The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor, offering a combined output of 210 hp. The transition from electric to hybrid mode is smooth, providing linear acceleration that does, however, get a little unpleasant if you've got a heavy foot.

It's a shame that the Escape PHEV is only available in front-wheel drive configuration. Most competitors offer all-wheel drive.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV - 8.5/10

We found the drive smooth and responsive, with good sound insulation to attenuate exterior and engine noise. The vehicle handles well, especially when cornering, and the brakes are reliable, offering a feeling of security.

During our test drive, we opted to let the system automatically choose between electric and combustion modes. That’s the way to go if you don’t feel the need to squeeze every last bit of range out of the powertrain at all time and you prefer a worry-free driving experience. Not needing to intervene to choose the propulsion depending on the situation simply making driving, well, simpler.

Range and/or fuel consumption

The Ford Escape PHEV offers up to 60 km of range in electric mode, making it well-suited to everyday urban commuting. According to Ford, combined fuel consumption is 2.4L/100 km, placing this model among the most economical in its class.

Our test spanned more than 440 km of driving, delivering an average consumption of 3.1L/100 km. Although this is slightly higher than the data provided by Ford, the test did take place in March, with temperatures close to freezing point, which can affect fuel efficiency. In any case, we consider these results to be very satisfactory given the conditions.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Ford Escape PHEV price in Canada

Pricing for the plug-in Escape is set at $43,999 CAD. Our test model, loaded with nearly $8,000 in options, carried a sticker price of $55,049.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV

How long is the warranty on the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV?

The standard warranty is 3 years or 60,000 km, with an extended warranty available for the hybrid battery.

Is the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV available with leather interior?

Yes, leather interior options are available for those looking for extra luxury.

What is the electric range of the Escape PHEV?

The 2024 Ford Escape PHEV has an all-electric range of 60 km.

How long does it take to recharge the battery of the Escape PHEV?

A full battery charge takes around 3.5 hours at a Level 2 charging station.

2024 Ford Escape PHEV, profile | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 Ford Escape PHEV stands out primarily for its fuel efficiency, practicality and relatively affordable price for a plug-in hybrid SUV. It offers remarkably low fuel consumption, which is particularly advantageous for drivers who drive mainly in the city and want to maximize fuel economy.

Its practical design, with well-appointed interior space and a respectably sized trunk, makes the Escape suitable for a variety of everyday uses, from city commutes to weekend getaways.

At the same time, the Ford Escape PHEV feels a little lacklustre compared to some of its rivals, which offer more impressive features. For example, the Toyota RAV4 Prime stands out for its powerful powertrain and superior electric range, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV offers three rows of seats to accommodate more passengers, and models from Hyundai and Kia feature elegant designs and richer functionality.

Two other of the Escape's weak points are its relatively modest power output and the lack of an all-wheel-drive configuration. These limitations may reduce its appeal to buyers looking for a more robust vehicle or one capable of coping with tougher road conditions. However, if budget is a decisive criterion, the Ford Escape PHEV remains a valid and economically attractive option.

Competitors of the 2024 Ford Escape PHEV

- Hyundai Tucson PHEV

- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

- Toyota RAV4 Prime