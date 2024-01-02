Ford is recalling more than 189,000 2022-2024 Maverick pickup trucks, including some 16,700 units in Canada, to fix an issue with the turn signals.

The problem that has been identified is that the warning system for a non-functioning rear turn signal – an increase in the speed of the signal in the cabin – may not work properly if only one light has stopped working.

Transport Canada explains it this way: “The turn signal telltale may flash at the same speed when a turn signal bulb fails. As a result, (drivers) may not notice when a turn signal bulb is not working. Canadian regulations require a change in the turn signal flash rate when a bulb fails.”

Ford says it will be notifying North American owners of affected vehicles by mail and asking them to visit their dealership. There the body control module (BCM) software will be updated.

The Maverick pickup is on its third year on the market.