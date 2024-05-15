Honda is recalling 187,000 Ridgeline pickup trucks from 2020-2024 model-years due to a problem with the rearview camera. A wire harness contained in the tailgate can break and prevent the image captured by the camera from being projected onto the screen inside the vehicle.

Calcium and water can penetrate the harness and damage it. Over time, opening and closing the tailgate can break the weakened harness and sever the connection between the rearview camera and the vehicle's screen.

Honda issued a similar recall campaign in 2022, but that one targeted only 2017-2019 models.

To solve the problem, dealers will replace the faulty harness with a new, stronger one, free of charge.

According to documents provided to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), there have been 402 warranty claims relating to this situation, demonstrating that the problem is widespread and will likely eventually occur in many vehicles. No accidents or injuries related to this problem have been reported.

According to Autoevolution, the harness is produced by Aptiv Services US in Troy, Michigan. The twisted tube that covers it is said to be highly sensitive to humidity, which explains why it eventually breaks over time.

A stronger wire was introduced into the production process on May 3.

Owners will be contacted by mail starting July 1.