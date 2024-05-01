Ford is recalling 242,669 units of its Maverick pickup over a problem that does not prevent the vehicle from operating, but does represent a safety hazard. The taillights on the trucks may not work.

Maverick pickups from 2022-2024 model-years are targeted by the campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, numerous warranty claims have been made to Ford indicating that the taillights simply don't work.

The problem is that the body control module doesn't send the necessary current to the two bulbs in each light, so the main light doesn't light up. However, when braking or activating the indicators, everything works normally.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor | Photo: Ford

To date, no accidents or injuries have been linked to this problem. However, it's clear that it could happen, as a vehicle driving without functioning taillights becomes difficult to spot on the road, which can increase the risk of a rear-end collision.

Fortunately, there's a simple solution to the problem. Dealers will update the body control module software, at no cost to owners, of course.

Ford will inform owners by mail.

Note that another Maverick recall was issued in early April for a similar problem. In that instance, Transport Canada explained that on “certain vehicles, the powertrain control module (PCM) and body control module (BCM) may not detect a change in the charge level of the 12 V battery. As a result, the engine could stall. This could also cause the engine not to restart after a start-stop event and the hazard lights may not work.”

The solution also involved updating the control modules. It is not yet clear whether the two problems are related in any way.2023