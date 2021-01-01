Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Already 100,000 Reservations for the Ford Maverick

When Ford introduced its new Maverick pickup truck, some people wondered if this vehicle was such a sure thing commercially. It didn’t take long to put those doubts to rest: the American automaker has already raked in over 100,000 reservations for the model.

Demand is said to be very high in California as well as in other markets spanning the country. Of course, reservations are not firm orders, so it’s important to take the 100,000 figure for what it’s worth. In this case, the bookings are not binding and don’t oblige those signing up to make a deposit.

Nevertheless, the interest is clear, and Ford is confident that reservations will turn into orders, as was the case with both the Mustang Mach-E and the new Bronco. The Maverick will officially go on sale in the fall, but with the microchip shortage hitting the industry, a delay remains a possibility.

The hybrid
What's not known about the 100,000 reservations is exactly how many of them are for the hybrid variants. We can probably assume the number is significant, if only because a high percentage of the reservations are from customers in urban centres. The city of Los Angeles leads the charge, followed by Orlando, Florida, San Francisco, California, and Houston, Texas.

The green variant, offered in front-wheel drive configuration only, will be rarer than the turbo variant at model launch, it should be noted.

Production of the Maverick has begun and the model is expected this fall.

