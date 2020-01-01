Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Ford presents a 1400-hp Electric Mustang: Meet the Cobra Jet

Photo: Ford

Ford gives a first look at its long-promised all-electric Mustang: meet the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, all 1400-hp of it.

The automobile industry may be at a near-standstill, that doesn’t prevent certain projects from moving forward, even coming to completion. At Ford, the long-promised ultra-powerful electric Mustang is one of them, and the company has just presented it... virtually.

The prototype, which takes the name Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, is powered by a battery that delivers a jaw-dropping 1,400 hp and 1,100 lb-ft of torque. The all-electric concept was designed to demonstrate how an electric powertrain could meet the performance needs of the racing world, more specifically that of drag racing.

And what does it do? It give a stunning result in the ultimate test by which all pure-speed cars are measured:  the quarter mile. Best times for that yardstick during the heyday of muscle cars were around 13 seconds, but modern exotic cars have managed to lower that to under 10 seconds. We're talking about the likes of the Lamborghini Avantador, MacLaren P1, Bugatti Veyron and... yes, the Dodge Challenger Demon. That car ripped the quarter-mile distance in 9.65 seconds, with a top speed of 140 mph (225 km/h).

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, on the track
Photo: Ford
The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, on the track

A tough act to follow, you say? The Ford prototype does it in under 8 seconds and a top speed of 170 mph (274 km/h). Mind you, that’s still a long way from professional drag racing cars, which do it in under 4 seconds while topping out at over 300 mph (482 km/h).

As it happens, the current record for cars (Top Fuel Class) with an electric motor was set by legendary drag racer Don Garlits, now 87 years young, just last December. His quarter-mile time was 7.235 seconds with a top speed of 189.04 miles per hour (304 km/h).

Ford's prototype is almost there, without benefiting from the aerodynamics and reduced weight of a drag-racer.

“Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation. Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

- Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Icons

Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, profile
Photo: Ford
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, profile

Incidentally, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is named in homage to the original Cobra Jet, a model that ravaged drag strips in the late 1960s.

"This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into. We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports."

- Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports

Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, three-quarters rear
Photo: Ford
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, three-quarters rear

The Ford Performance division is still working on the development of the car and a more official unveiling is planned for later this year. The global situation permitting, the event will take place during drag-racing event.

Clearly, the days when electric cars were roundly dismissed for the lack of excitement they delivered are coming to an end.  There might be a lot of changed minds once people start to park themselves inside an electric-powered Mustang.

Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, from above
Photo: Ford
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, from above
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, electric powertrain
Photo: Ford
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, electric powertrain
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, ready on the track
Photo: Ford
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, ready on the track
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, in acceleration
Photo: Ford
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, in acceleration

You May Also Like

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian ...

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV gets its Canadian premiere at the 2020 Montreal Auto Show. The model should be available on the market later thi...

Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Europe, North America

Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Europe, North A...

Contrary to speculation running loose and unchecked for the past few months, the debut of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will take place simultaneously in Europe AN...

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North America

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North A...

At the Chicago Auto Show, a Ford executive revealed, among other things, that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV derived from Ford’s All-American pony car w...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
How About Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in Y...
Article
1992 Nissan Stanza
1992 Nissan Stanza Review: Desperate Times, D...
Review
Volkswagen Restarts Production in Germany; Zw...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 