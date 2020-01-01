Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Increased Power and Torque for the Mustang Mach-E

Now that the F-150 has been introduced, and once the Bronco reveals itself on July 13, Ford-watchers will turn to their attention to the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, which is set to make its debut in the coming months.

And, good news for those who have already ordered one or are planning to do so, the company has announced an increase in power and torque for all variants.

Rumours had been circulating to this effect in April, and Ford has confirmed the veracity of those rumours. The gains take the following form.

For the regular and rear-wheel drive versions, the increases amount to 11 horsepower and 11 lb-ft of torque, for a total of 266 and 317, respectively. The gain in kilowatts for the motor is 8, bringing them to 198 kW.

For the extended-range version with rear-wheel drive, output increases to 290 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque (increases of 8 and 11, respectively). Battery capacity jumps from 210 to 216 kW.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, profile
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, profile

In the regular-range Mach-E with all-wheel-drive model, power is now 266 hp and torque climbs to 428 lb-ft. Gains here are identical to the RWD version in terms of horsepower, torque and kW.

Finally, with the extended-range AWD version, we're talking about increases of 14 hp and 11 lb-ft of torque, for a total output of 346 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. In this iteration, 10 kW have been added for a total of 258.

“We remain dedicated to delivering on the promise of the Mustang name. These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”

- Ron Heiser, Mustang Mach-E chief program engineer

Orders for the Mustang Mach-E will heat up over the coming weeks and months. The first units are expected to be delivered towards the end of this year.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front
Photos:D.Boshouwers
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E pictures
