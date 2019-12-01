Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Europe, North America

A few weeks ago, rumours that the Ford Mustang Mach-E would make its debut in Europe before North America were circulating widely online. Some took them as real, live, confirmed fact.

While Ford didn't deny the speculation at the time – perhaps it had not made a final decision - a company spokesperson this week confirmed to the Motor1 website that the long-awaited all-electric SUV will be launched simultaneously on the Old and New continents.

The timeline for the Mach-E has it debuting commercially ant some later on this year. While no firm dates were provided, we’re guessing that places its arrival in the last quarter of the year, which of course starts in October.

In the meantime, Ford will contact customers who have made reservations in order to ensure received pre-orders graduate into actual orders - which will entail fully specifying the model.

For its first year on the market, First Edition, Select, California Route 1 and Premium versions of the Mach-E will be available to consumers. The GT Performance version will join the range in 2021. Prices will of course vary according to the power and battery capacity of the vehicle. Ford is offering models with 255, 282, 332 or 459 hp to play with. Range will vary between 338 and 483 km, again depending on the model.

Initial data provided by Ford shows that about 30% of reservations for the Mach-E have been made for the GT model. As for the First Edition, it's already sold out for 2021.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photos:D.Boshouwers
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E unveiling pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North America

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North A...

At the Chicago Auto Show, a Ford executive revealed, among other things, that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV derived from Ford’s All-American pony car w...

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian ...

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV gets its Canadian premiere at the 2020 Montreal Auto Show. The model should be available on the market later thi...

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Buyer Profile for the Model Takes Shape

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Buyer Profile for the Model Take...

Ford has provided the first data regarding pre-orders it has received for the Mustang Mach-E. Details are scant and the numbers are preliminary, but they hin...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Honda Odyssey Getting Updated for 2021
Article
1963 Oldsmobile F85
Hershey 2019: Cars You Could Get for Under $1...
Article
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 