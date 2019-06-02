Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the 2020 Montreal Auto Show came early on media day, as Ford’s long-awaited Mustang Mach-E made its official Canadian debut this morning.

In Ford’s view the new model represents an expansion of the Mustang lineup, though it’s not clear the Mach-E’s main buying demographic will be the same as it is for the other versions of the legendary muscle car.

That said, the resemblance between car and SUV is unmistakeable. The long, boldly sculpted hood, aggressive headlights and the distinctive tri-bar rear lights all tell you in so many words that this is a Mustang. But of course, It’s an SUV. And it’s all-electric.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Ford will retort, and they’re right, that power and performance are just as big a focus with this model as it is with the pony car. And so the total output of the Mustang Mach-E is 332 hp (in AWD configuration, with the extended-range battery pack) and 417 lb-ft of torque. There will also be two higher-performance versions, the GT and the GT Performance Edition.

The Mach-E also offers drivers three different drive modes, called Whisper, Engage and Unbridled; each of them has unique parameters to deliver the driving dynamics desired. Those parameters alter not just the steering control and such but also the ambient lighting, visual cues on the screens and dials and the sounds produced by the electric powertrain.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Speaking of screens, the Mach-E’s massive 15.5-inch touchscreen is part of the company’s next-generation SYNC system. Here’s a look at that:

Another notable feature is the front trunk storage unit under the hood. It can fit 136 litres of stuff, and if that stuff happens to be liquid or melt, know that the unit can be drained.

Tech-wise, a clear highlight is the Phone as a Key function that Ford is debuting with the Mach-E. It means the vehicle can detect a user’s smartphone via Bluetooth on approach, unlock the doors and give the driver the ability start driving without a fob and without getting their phones out of their pocket. (If your phone battery is at 1%, rest assured: you can enter a code on the touchscreen to get the vehicle going).

Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Mustang Mach-E will be offered with either of two battery systems: a Standard Range version (75.7 kWh battery) and an Extended Range version (98.8 kWh). As for the range of this EV, it’s estimated at 475 km with the bigger battery; obviously real-world driving will tell us how that plays out, especially during our winter months.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is set to debut later this year.

Photo: D.Boshouwers
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Photos:D.Boshouwers
2021Ford Mustang Mach-E unveiling pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Buyer Profile for the Model Takes Shape

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Buyer Profile for the Model Take...

Ford has provided the first data regarding pre-orders it has received for the Mustang Mach-E. Details are scant and the numbers are preliminary, but they hin...

Photos, Details of the Ford Mach-E Leak Ahead of Reveal

Photos, Details of the Ford Mach-E Leak Ahead of Reveal

Photos and some details of Ford’s new Mustang-inspired Mach-E electric SUV have leaked online ahead of the model’s reveal next Sunday. Some of the most inter...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Montreal 2020: A Preview of What Awaits Visit...
Article
2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Kia Seltos Makes Canadian Debut, Pricing...
Article
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature Review: More Muscle...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Oscars: Ford v Ferrari Nominated for Best Picture
Oscars: Ford v Ferrari Nomina...
Video
CES 2020: Sony Presents… a Concept Car
CES 2020: Sony Presents… a Co...
Video
Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2019 With Video Marking Official End of the Beetle
Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 