The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s all-electric SUV first revealed at the last Los Angeles Auto Show in November, has without doubt been one of the most-talked about models to come down the pike in the last year.

Part of that, of course, has been due to the use of the Mustang name, which has been controversial in some circles.

Ford, though, was well aware of what it was doing with this product so crucial to its future fortunes. Since the November unveiling, pre-orders have been coming in at a brisk pace, and the company has just revealed some of what they show regarding the buyer profile for the Mustang Mach-E.

First of all, we already know that the First Edition of the model has been completely snapped up via pre-orders. What we still don’t know, however, is how many units that represents. Ford has only said that it will be quite limited. This special version will get several unique elements to distinguish it, for example three exclusive colour choices: Carbonized Grey, Grabber Blue and Rapid Red.

As stingy as Ford has been regarding the number of First Editions it plans to produce, it has ben more forthcoming regarding the buyer profile shaping up for the Mustang Mach-E.

For example, we know that 30% of those placing pre-orders for the First Edition are opting for the top-end GT trim, which will deliver 459 hp and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.5 seconds.

Up to now, a quarter of the pre-orders are by California residents. A bit over half, 55% to be precise, are opting for all-wheel drive. Ford has even provided a breakdown of the colours being chosen: 38% grey, 35% blue and 27% red.

The most interesting statistic might be the 80% of buyers who are going for the largest battery pack available, the 98.8 kWh unit.

This is all very preliminary data, but it does give an indication of the preferences of those who have made the leap to reserve the first Mustang Mach-E. The first units of the model will be delivered over the course of 2020.