Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Buyer Profile for the Model Takes Shape

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s all-electric SUV first revealed at the last Los Angeles Auto Show in November, has without doubt been one of the most-talked about models to come down the pike in the last year.

Part of that, of course, has been due to the use of the Mustang name, which has been controversial in some circles.

Ford, though, was well aware of what it was doing with this product so crucial to its future fortunes. Since the November unveiling, pre-orders have been coming in at a brisk pace, and the company has just revealed some of what they show regarding the buyer profile for the Mustang Mach-E.

First of all, we already know that the First Edition of the model has been completely snapped up via pre-orders. What we still don’t know, however, is how many units that represents. Ford has only said that it will be quite limited. This special version will get several unique elements to distinguish it, for example three exclusive colour choices: Carbonized Grey, Grabber Blue and Rapid Red.

Photo: Ford

As stingy as Ford has been regarding the number of First Editions it plans to produce, it has ben more forthcoming regarding the buyer profile shaping up for the Mustang Mach-E.

For example, we know that 30% of those placing pre-orders for the First Edition are opting for the top-end GT trim, which will deliver 459 hp and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.5 seconds.

Up to now, a quarter of the pre-orders are by California residents. A bit over half, 55% to be precise, are opting for all-wheel drive. Ford has even provided a breakdown of the colours being chosen: 38% grey, 35% blue and 27% red.

The most interesting statistic might be the 80% of buyers who are going for the largest battery pack available, the 98.8 kWh unit.

This is all very preliminary data, but it does give an indication of the preferences of those who have made the leap to reserve the first Mustang Mach-E. The first units of the model will be delivered over the course of 2020.

Photos:Ford
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Photos, Details of the Ford Mach-E Leak Ahead of Reveal

Photos, Details of the Ford Mach-E Leak Ahead of Reveal

Photos and some details of Ford’s new Mustang-inspired Mach-E electric SUV have leaked online ahead of the model’s reveal next Sunday. Some of the most inter...

Ford’s Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV to Get Rear- or All-Wheel Drive

Ford’s Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV to Get Rear- or All-...

Ford’s Mustang-inspired electric SUV will be offered with all-wheel drive but also with a rear-wheel-drive option. And to get the maximum possible range of c...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica Could Get AWD for 2021
Article
Kia Sorento 2020
Next Kia Sorento to get electrified versions
Article
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT C...
Video
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 