Hybrid Power and AWD Likely for the Next Ford Mustang

Ford made pretty big headlines last fall with the launch of the Mustang Mach-E SUV. The use of the mythical name to designate an electric-powered utility vehicle didn't exactly meet with unanimous approval among enthusiasts, but it sure made splash.

Mustang purists are in for another surprise, according to a report by Autocar website.

The site is reporting that the next-generation Mustang could include a hybrid version. The new edition of the iconic model is expected somewhere in 2021 or 2022, and it will once again be offered on all continents. Which is not surprising, given that the present edition has been a success in Europe, with just over 55,000 units sold on the Old Continent.

The news regarding a hybrid-powered Mustang comes as no surprise, since Ford itself announced it in 2017. At that time the automaker even ventured 2020 as a potential launch time-frame for the variant. Apparently that has changed, with the company now planning to introduce it at the same time as it rolls out the next generation of the model.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Ford 2020 Ford Mustang, grille

Autocar mentions that in the patent filed by Ford in 2017, the company referred to a "twin-engine drive system for hybrid vehicles". The technical drawings included with the filing showed a V8 powering the rear wheels and two electric units "mounted directly on opposite sides of the engine", managing the front wheels. This means of course that all-wheel drive would be in the mix.

In bringing up this possibility again, Autocar is linking the initial plans to the company's decision to opt for the CD6 platform for the next-generation Mustang, an architecture also used for the Explorer SUV. And the Explorer is now available in a hybrid version.

Of course, this is all a lot of speculation at the present moment, but summer is coming and it's as good a time as any to talk a little bit about the Mustang, especially when we're all confined to our homes.

And if the speculation proves based in fact, it will be interesting to see what Ford has nim ind exactly for under the hood of the Mustang. A non-hybrid V8? A turbocharged 4-cylinder engine or maybe the return of a V6?

Stay tuned.