Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford teases the sound of the next V8 Mustang

The next-generation Ford Mustang is still in its testing phase, but it won't be long before we see it, as it's scheduled to be unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14th.

Obviously, the model is not yet near showrooms, but at least we will be able to admire it up close. And, as of today, we now know what kind of music the V8 engine is going to play for us, as Ford has released a short video of the new V8 Mustang.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

Posted on Twitter, the 16-second clip lets us hear an engine that shakes, followed by screeching tires and then a runaway. It confirms what we knew about the survival of the V8 block, which will reassure those who were still worried. As for a future generation, that remains to be seen, but we could be witnessing the birth of the last gasoline Mustang.

No official data has been released, but rumors speak of a capacity of around 500 horsepower with one of the performance versions of the model. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost 4-cylinder should still be available in the base model. The gearboxes should also be the same: 6 gears for the manual, 10 for the automatic.

It's important to understand that with what looks like the swan song for the Mustang's gasoline engine, we shouldn't have expected to see any new mechanical components. It's an evolution of the Mustang, not a revolution.

 

You May Also Like

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U.S. in July

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U...

During the month of July, Ford sold more of its Mustang Mach-E EV than it did of its Mustang gas-powered car in the United States. Supply-chain factors proba...

2024 Ford Mustang To Be Unveiled at Detroit Show in September

2024 Ford Mustang To Be Unveiled at Detroit Show in Septe...

The next Ford Mustang will reportedly be presented in Detroit in September. According to reports, the seventh generation of the model will then debut commerc...

The U.S. Postal Service Is Immortalizing Five Classic Pony Cars in Stamp Form

The U.S. Postal Service Is Immortalizing Five Classic Pon...

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing five stamps paying tribute to the pony car era. The collectibles each represent a mythical model from this period of his...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mitsubishi Outlander Ralliart Concept (Photo: Mitsubishi)
Mitsubishi brings the Ralliart name back to N...
Article
Toyota reduced its production once again in July
Article
Honda Civic Type R
2023 Honda Civic Type R to deliver 326 horsep...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 