The next-generation Ford Mustang is still in its testing phase, but it won't be long before we see it, as it's scheduled to be unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14th.

Obviously, the model is not yet near showrooms, but at least we will be able to admire it up close. And, as of today, we now know what kind of music the V8 engine is going to play for us, as Ford has released a short video of the new V8 Mustang.

Posted on Twitter, the 16-second clip lets us hear an engine that shakes, followed by screeching tires and then a runaway. It confirms what we knew about the survival of the V8 block, which will reassure those who were still worried. As for a future generation, that remains to be seen, but we could be witnessing the birth of the last gasoline Mustang.

No official data has been released, but rumors speak of a capacity of around 500 horsepower with one of the performance versions of the model. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost 4-cylinder should still be available in the base model. The gearboxes should also be the same: 6 gears for the manual, 10 for the automatic.

It's important to understand that with what looks like the swan song for the Mustang's gasoline engine, we shouldn't have expected to see any new mechanical components. It's an evolution of the Mustang, not a revolution.