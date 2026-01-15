Ford used the appropriate setting of the Detroit Auto Show to debut 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC. The successor to the Shelby GT500 features a supercharged 5.2L V8 engine (known as the Predator) and steps into the lineup above the Dark Horse and below the alpha dog Mustang GTD.

Powertrain of the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC

Ford hasn’t announced what kind of power we can expect from the Dark Horse SC with that 5.2L V8, which in the GTD delivers 815 hp. The regular Dark Horse offers drivers up to 500 hp. Knowing that the last Shelby GT500 had an output of 760 hp, we can probably expect something in that neighborhood here as well.

| Photo: Ford

Tweaks to the transmission, suspension

That GT500 operated with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and so it is with the new Dark Horse SC. Although, Ford’s chief program engineer on the project, Arie Groeneveld, did tell Car and Driver that the gearbox has been modified.

Another area of modification involved the suspension. The new Dark Horse SC has MagneRide dampers, and the springs have been firmed up. Other updates include to the steering rack and tire rods, and the car is fitted with Brembo brakes, with 6-piston front calipers and 4-piston rear units.

A Track Pack

This option brings in adjusted calibrations for the dampers, new, wider carbon-fibre wheels (instead of aluminum), carbon-ceramic brakes and 16.5-inch front discs. Ford says this pack actually lightens the car by close to 70 kg.

La Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC 2026 | Photo: Ford

Design of the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC

One notable distinguishing feature on the new model is the series of vents on the front end for purposes of cooling the engine and brakes. The other goal is to improve aerodynamics for this track-focused model. That applies particularly to the large vent on the hood; Ford says that with the rain tray remover, the Dark Horse SC’s hood can deliver 2.5 times the downforce of the regular Dark Horse.

In back we find a large diffuser, paired with a small wing.

| Photo: Ford

Inside

There are fewer differences here compared to the regular model. The SC does feature the GTD model’s flat-bottom steering wheel (leather-wrapped, and with carbon-fibre accents). There are heated and ventilated seats (Recaro, with the Track Pack option) and a heated steering wheel. You won’t find rear seats in this coupe, but you will find a storage shelf in back.

Pricing of the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC

The price of this new variant hasn’t been announced, but that should come soon. Ford opens the order books on the Mustang Dark Horse SC this coming spring.

