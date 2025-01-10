Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America: A Spirited Tribute

Ford has unveiled the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, a celebration of American ingenuity and the Mustang's record-breaking performances on the racetrack.

A car born to challenge the limits

In 1962, a small team of ambitious engineers transformed a compact sedan, the Ford Falcon, into a revolutionary sports car. From its very first race, the Mustang challenged Europe's leading brands. Most recently, it made history by becoming the first car from an American carmaker to complete the Nürburgring in under 7 minutes.

Today, Ford celebrates with the launch of the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, a tribute to the ingenuity and boldness that have characterized the Mustang since 1965.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, in profile | Photo: Ford

A pioneering aeronautical engineer

The Mustang GTD Spirit of America not only honours the brand's performance heritage, but also the daring spirit of pioneers like Craig Breedlove. This aeronautical engineer transformed a jet engine bought for $500 into a racecar, becoming the first man to break the 500- and 600-mph barriers on land.

Breedlove inspired generations of American designers and engineers, including the team behind the Mustang GTD.

“The Mustang GTD embodies the pinnacle of Mustang performance. The Spirit of America celebrates the boldness that makes it possible,” said Jim Owens, Mustang GTD brand manager.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, front | Photo: Ford

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, rear | Photo: Ford

An inspired design loaded with symbolism

The design of the Mustang GTD Spirit of America reflects the American national colours: a Performance White body adorned with Race Red and Lightning Blue racing stripes, recalling the iconic 1964 Mustang tribar. The stripes run the full length of the car, also evoking the outfit worn by Breedlove during his record-breaking runs.

Aerodynamic elements, such as the front splitter, rear diffuser and spoiler, are made of exposed carbon-fibre. The spoiler features red side plates and visible MUSTANG branding.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, interior | Photo: Ford

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, gear shift knob | Photo: Ford

A high-end, personalized interior

The interior of the Mustang GTD Spirit of America features leather seats with Dinamica inserts, a Black Onyx colour scheme and a gradient red center stripe. The contrast is reinforced by Victory Blue stitching. The gearshift paddles and some dashboard elements are made of 3D-printed titanium.

Unprecedented performance

The Mustang GTD Spirit of America is part of the new 2025 Mustang GTD generation, the most powerful model ever designed by Ford. With 815 hp, 664 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h), it redefines the performance standard for a street-legal Mustang.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, from above | Photo: Ford

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, three-quarters rear | Photo: Ford

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, spoiler | Photo: Ford

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America, on the track | Photo: Ford