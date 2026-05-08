Ford's Oakville Plant Prepares for Production

Preparations for the assembly of Super Duty pickups appear to be well underway at Ford's Oakville plant in Ontario.

Indeed, the American automaker plans to produce trucks ready for delivery to dealerships by the end of the year.

Ford representatives confirmed as much to Auto123 during the unveiling this week of the 2027 Super Duty Carhartt edition.

With a healthy dose of fanfare, Ford first announced its plan to assemble Super Duty trucks in Oakville back in July 2024. In the interim, the economic and political landscape in North America has shifted. However, Ford is staying the course and appears set to honour its commitment.

| Photo: Ford

Over the past few weeks, employees at the Oakville, Ontario plant have begun returning to the facility. The current workforce is busy assembling pre-production units for the time being.

In addition to assembling Super Duty pickups, Ford's Oakville plant will also be responsible for stamping, a crucial stage in vehicle manufacturing.

Trucks for Canada, but not only for Canada

Matthew Drennan-Scace, head of communications for Ford Canada, confirmed to Auto123 that the future trucks assembled in Oakville will be partially destined for the Canadian market. A portion of the production will be shipped to other markets, including the United States. He confirmed, however, that consumers will not be able to choose the manufacturing location of the truck they order.

It's worth noting that this past April, Ford recorded a 6.4% increase in Super Duty sales compared to April 2025.

Order books for the 2027 Ford Super Duty opened today, May 8.