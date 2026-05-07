Ford Introduces New Super Duty Carhartt Edition

Detroit, MI — For 2027, Ford is expanding its Super Duty pickup offering by adding a dedicated Carhartt edition.

Following in the footsteps of AMC with the Pierre Cardin Javelin and Jeep’s Levi’s-upholstered seats, Ford is partnering with a clothing brand to differentiate itself from the competition. It’s not the first time the American auto giant has gone down that road - in the 1990s and 2000s, it offered Eddie Bauer editions of the Explorer, Expedition, Bronco, Bronco II and Aerostar.

This time, the link between Super Duty trucks and the Carhartt brand is a natural fit. Ford markets pickups designed for work, and Carhartt has been offering rugged apparel built for heavy labour since the late 19th century.

| Photo: G.Goyer

A package for the 2027 Super Duty XLT

It’s worth noting off the bat that the Carhartt package is only available on XLT versions of the F-250 and F-350 equipped with 4X4 and the Crew Cab. It’s also compatible only with single-rear-wheel configurations, though buyers have the choice between the 6-foot or 8-foot bed.

Ford representatives haven’t ruled out the idea of extending the Carhartt treatment to other trims if demand and popularity warrant it.

Visually, several distinctive elements of the Carhartt version stand out. Specific features include a painted grille, wheels inspired by the design of a railroad wheel (a nod to Carhartt’s brand history), LT275/65R20E all-terrain tires and Carhartt logos on the front fenders and the interior bed wall. The decorative stripes on the rocker panels, which appear to mirror the look of the running boards, are also noteworthy.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Consumers can choose from a selection of eight understated colours, including the new Neptune Blue. Much like Carhartt clothing, this version of the Super Duty is intended to be minimalist; for instance, there are no decals on the rear fenders.

The Auto123 editorial team asked Ford representatives about the expected adoption rate of this new Super Duty version. According to their forecasts, 2 to 3 percent of Super Duty buyers will choose the Carhartt edition.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

The Carhartt treatment continues inside

The colours and fabrics used for the seat covers are inspired by Carhartt's workwear collections intended for construction or roadwork. The fabric is heavy-duty, designed to hide dirt while remaining liquid-resistant.

| Photo: G.Goyer

As found on Carhartt garments, the interior features triple stitching. The waterproof floor mats, meanwhile, draw their inspiration from the tool bags offered by the brand.

2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt – Cost in Canada

The cost of the Carhartt package for the Ford Super Duty is set at $5,995 CAD in Canada. This brings the total invoice to $82,550 for a 2027 Super Duty thusly decked out. To that hefty amount, you’ll need to add the freight and delivery charges, set at $2,695.

Canadian assembly of the 2027 Super Duty

Coinciding with the unveiling of the Carhartt edition, Ford reiterated its commitment to producing Super Duty pickups in Canada by the end of the year. Despite some general skepticism, the project announced in July 2024 is expected to come to fruition in the coming months. Employees have already begun returning to the Oakville plant in Ontario over the last few weeks, and a few early production units have already been assembled.

Note that order books for the 2027 Ford Super Duty open on May 8.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer