Ford Introduces the Tremor Version of the Ranger Pickup

The rumour has been floating about for some time now, and was confirmed to be true today: Ford will offer a Tremor package with its Ranger pickup truck.

For Ford, it was a matter, quite simply, of responding to customer demand.

"The Tremor package gives Ranger customers more confidence and fun than ever in off-road conditions. With its high ground clearance, unique off-road suspension and powerful Continental General Grabber tires, the Tremor Package enhances the Ranger's already excellent off-road capabilities while maintaining the unique benefits of a flatbed designed to carry loads anywhere."

- Joe Comacchio, Director of Marketing, Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger XLT Tremor and 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Tremor
Photo: Ford
At the top of the list of improvements are Fox 2.0 shock absorbers (with separate chamber) at all four corners with readjusted springs, hydraulic stops and softer anti-roll bars. Combined with 32-inch off-road tires on 17-inch wheels, the Ranger Tremor gains 0.8 inches of ground clearance for a total of 9.7. Even with suspension changes, towing and payload capacities remain unchanged. The approach angle is improved by 2.2 degrees to 30.9 degrees. The tipping angle increases by 2.7 degrees to 24.2 degrees and the departure angle increases by only 0.1 degree to a respectable 25.5 degrees.

The Ranger Tremor is also equipped with an electronic locking rear differential, terrain modes, Trail Control, skid plates and an additional rear tow hook. A series of six auxiliary switches in the cab completes the functional enhancements. They can control everything from lights to winch operation, and include three switches for 5 amp attachments, and one for each 10, 15 or 25 amp use.

2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Tremor, interior
Photo: Ford
Aesthetically, there are also small improvements. On the outside, there are large Tremor stickers that blend in with the sides of the body, just like on the Super Duty models. The grille is black and grey with distinctive red accents. Dark grey tubular wheels and running boards complete the standard exterior equipment. The interior features the aforementioned bank of switches as well as seats with faux suede trim and Tremor logos sewn into the backrests.

Production of the Tremor-equipped Ranger will begin early next year and the first units are expected to hit dealerships shortly thereafter. The package is priced at $5250 at our dealership and is only available on SuperCrew four-wheel drive models from XLT to Lariat trim levels.

2021 Ford Ranger XLT Tremor, three-quarters front
Photo: Ford
Photos:Ford
2021 Ford Ranger Tremor pictures
See the complete Gallery

