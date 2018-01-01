Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Recalling 38,000 Mustangs Over Bad Brake Pedals

Some 38,000 Ford Mustangs in North America are subject to a new recall just announced by the American carmaker, over an issue with the brake pedals. These could potentially break off from the bracket that holds them in place when used aggressively.

The recall affects 2020 Mustang models equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford says the problem originated with a Canadian supplier of the bracket meant to hold the brake pedal in place. Apparently KSR International decided to replace nylon with polypropylene in the manufacturing process, creating a weaker hold.

Ford will start sending out recall notices to owners of the affected Mustang models in mid-November. It says it became aware of the problem after receiving three reports of the brackets failing, and then three more. Two of those reports came out of North America, the other four in Europe. The company added that it is not aware of any injuries resulting from the issue.

