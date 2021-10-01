Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Is Recalling Certain 2019-2021 Ford Mustangs with Manual Transmissions

Ford is set to recall certain 2019 through 2021 model-year Mustangs equipped with manual transmissions. More specifically, the recall calls back to the shop units built between January 8, 2018 and December 16, 2020.

In 2019, Ford added standard engine rev matching on downshifts. Now, it seems that the transmission gear position sensor may not be always communicating properly with the powertrain control module (PCM). On occasion, the PCM can misread the gear position data that the sensor is sending and deem it a degraded signal.

The problem, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is that when that happens, the PCM can broadcast an unintended fault signal to the modules controlling the rearview camera, the backup light and the driver assistance systems, which can disable all of these functions.

Such a situation, if it occurs, causes the vehicle to become non-compliant.

Ford Mustang GT 350
Photo: B.Charette
Ford Mustang GT 350

Ford's investigation found that the degraded signals occurred during driving that included “clutch slippage and prolonged driving in reverse”, as well as on models that had benefited from after-market modifications (factors that could affect multiple models).

About 200 claims have been filed so far, but Ford says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the situation. The recall potentially involves 25,032 units. The repair can be done at the dealership with a simple PCM software update.

During their stop at the shop, owners can also be assured that other two recalls affecting 2019 and 2020 Mustangs, one for a warning that states the transmission is not in the "Off" (Park) position and the other for a display issue on the instrument cluster, will also be corrected.

Ford will begin notifying owners starting today, June 13.

