Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks Over Glitchy Dash Display

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 355,000 trucks in the U.S. due to a problem with the digital dashboard, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday.

The affected vehicles include certain 2025 Ford F-150 models, as well as Super Duty trucks (F-250 to F-550) produced for the 2025 and 2026 model years.

There is no word yet of any matching recall for this issue in Canada, but one is likely to come.

The problem

The issue concerns the instrument panel, the module that manages the digital display of essential information such as speed, fuel level, safety alerts and navigation.

According to the NHTSA, a defect can cause the screen to be blank when the engine starts. Without this critical information, the risk of an accident increases considerably.

The solution

To correct the problem, Ford will offer a free software update, available either directly at the dealership or remotely via an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Affected owners will be notified directly and will not have to pay any fees.

| Photo: Ford

North American context

This recall comes at a time when American manufacturers are issuing a growing number of recalls related to electronic problems. With the increasing integration of fully digital dashboards, software failures are becoming a major issue for road safety.