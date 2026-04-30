Ford is recalling just over 15,000 Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups in Canada to address an issue involving the front seats.

Specifically, 15,127 vehicles of the 2024-to-2026 model-years are being called in for service. Transport Canada’s ID for the recall is #2026-211, issued on April 28, 2026.

The problem

The front seats in the vehicles falling under the recall may not be fully securely installed. Explains Transport Canada, “on certain vehicles, the pivot bolts in the height adjuster assembly for the front seats may not have been manufactured properly.”

2025 Ford Ranger | Photo: D.Rufiange

That could lead to bolts loosening and possibly detaching. “If this happens,” the agency says, “the seat(s) could move in a crash…. A seat that moves in a crash could increase the risk of injury.”

The solution

Ford will notify owners of affected vehicles by mail and advise them to bring their vehicle into their dealership. Technicians will inspect the seats and replace height-adjust links and pivot bolts if necessary.