Ford Recalls 957,000 Vehicles for Fuel Pump Issue

Ford is recalling around 957,000 vehicles from model years 2021 to 2023 in the United States and Canada due to a potential issue with the low-pressure fuel pump. Specifically, 107,534 vehicles are affected in Canada.

The problem

According to documents from the US NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, the low-pressure pump issue could cause the engine to stall.

Transport Canada explains that on some vehicles, "the low-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, the engine may run rough or may not start and the check engine light may turn on. This could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving."

The automotive safety authority received six consumer complaints alleging loss of power due to pump failure. No injuries or accidents have been reported, a Ford spokesperson said.

This marks Ford's 89th recall in the United States so far in 2025, the most by any automaker, by far, according to the NHTSA. Stellantis is a distant second with 18 recalls.

Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 | Photo: Ford

Before a fuel pump fails, drivers may notice poor engine performance, including misfires, rough running, reduced power or an illuminated check engine light, the NHTSA stated in an advisory to dealerships.

Phinia Inc. has been identified as the supplier of the fuel pumps.

Failures are more likely when the fuel level is low or in hot weather, the NHTSA added.

Here are the vehicles affected by the recall:

• 2021-2023 Ford Bronco

• 2022 Ford Expedition

• 2021-2023 Ford Explorer

• 2021-2022 Ford F-150

• 2021-2023 Ford F-350 SD, 450 SD and F-550 SD

• 2021-2022 Ford Mustang

• 2021-2023 Lincoln Aviator

• 2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator

The solution

Ford says it is currently developing a solution for the issue.