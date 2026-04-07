Ford has issued a significant recall affecting 422,613 Ford and Lincoln vehicles across North America due to defective windshield wiper arms. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the defect can cause the wipers to operate erratically, cease functioning entirely, or detach from the vehicle while in motion.

The recall encompasses several high-volume models from the 2021 to 2023 model-years. Specifically, it targets 326,239 Ford Super Duty pickups (F-250 through F-600) from 2022–2023, along with 79,164 Ford Expedition and 17,210 Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2021–2023.

The number of affected vehicles in Canada has not yet been confirmed.

The problem

The root of the issue has been traced to a manufacturing error by a supplier involving the wiper arm’s latch retention plate. That component is responsible for keeping the wiper arm head properly seated. Investigations revealed that the plates may have been incorrectly “staked”, leading to poor engagement between the wiper arm head and the shaft.

The misalignment can cause the splines on the wiper arms to strip, resulting in slipping or a total loss of function. In some instances, the lack of proper engagement allows the wiper arm to break away from the vehicle entirely.

Such a failure in wet or snowy conditions significantly reduces driver visibility and can create a road hazard for other motorists, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

Lincoln Navigator 2022 | Photo: Lincoln

Despite the volume of vehicles involved, Ford says it is currently unaware of any accidents, injuries, or fires related to the defect. However, the problem has been widely felt by owners of these multi-year-old vehicles. To date, the automaker has identified 1,538 warranty reports, 11 field report, and three customer service reports associated with the failing wiper arms.

The solution

Ford is still in the process of developing a permanent remedy for the defective parts. While a final solution is pending, the automaker has committed to inspecting affected vehicles and replacing faulty wiper arms free of charge once the fix is available.

Notification letters will be mailed to owners between April 13 and April 17, 2026. However, the recall report indicates that a specific date for the "remedy owner notification"—the point at which the actual repair can be performed—has not yet been decided.

This latest action adds to a series of quality control challenges for the automaker. Because many of the recalled trucks and SUVs have been on the road for several years, owners are encouraged to monitor their wiper performance closely until the dealer inspection can be completed.