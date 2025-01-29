Ford is recalling some 150,000 units of its Bronco SUV due to a potential problem with the rear shock absorbers, specifically those equipped with external reservoirs. Models affected are from the 2021-2024 model-years.

The problem

Those external reservoirs are at risk of breaking due to corrosion. If they separate from the main shock absorber body that could lead to their rupture, creating a hazard for other road users. And for owners who live in places where corrosion is a reality due to the rigors of winter, their vehicles are even more at risk.

External reservoir shock absorbers are not available on all Bronco models. So if your vehicle isn't a Badlands version or isn't equipped with the Sasquatch kit, it isn't affected by this campaign.

Even so, almost 150,000 units are targeted, which if nothing else shows the popularity of the Sasquatch package, which is available across the range.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford has received 551 warranty claims related to the problem.

2025 Ford Bronco Badlands | Photo: Ford

The fix

The company is still working on a solution. However, letters will be sent to owners starting February 3rd explaining the risks involved in driving their Bronco. Once a solution has been found and a repair is possible, Ford will then send a second letter to owners.

According to the recall report, no accidents or injuries have been associated with the problem.