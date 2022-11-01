Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Recalls Nearly 519,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs over Fire Risk

  • Ford is recalling close to 519,000 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs. 
  • The injectors of the 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine could develop cracks, increasing the possibility of leaks and fires. 
  • Since the beginning of the year, Ford leads the industry in recalls with 64, with 8.6 million vehicles affected. 

Ford is recalling nearly 519,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs in the U.S. due to a fire hazard caused by possibly cracked fuel injectors. The company will ask owners to have their vehicles inspected. 

Automotive News reported that the campaign covers 2020-2023 model-year vehicles equipped with the 1.5L turbo 3-cylinder engine. The new recall includes a large number of vehicles recalled in April because the oil separator housing could crack and develop a leak that could cause a fire.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2021 Ford Bronco Sport - Exterior design
Photo: D.Heyman
2021 Ford Bronco Sport - Exterior design

Ford said that when the engines in the vehicles affected by the latest recall are running, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapour to build up near hot surfaces. This, of course, can cause a fire under the hood.

The company said it has received 54 reports of under-hood fires on 1.5L engine models, including four that show cracked fuel injectors. 13 others were likely caused by a leaking fuel injector. There are no fatalities associated with this recall.

As soon as repairs are possible, dealers will update the vehicle's software to detect if a fuel injector is cracked. If so, a message will appear on the dashboard to alert drivers.

Ford added that “if a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service.”

Dealers will also install a fuel drain tube from the cylinder head, away from hot surfaces. They will also check for excessive fuel odour near the top of the engine.

Ford said it is not asking owners to stop driving vehicles affected by the recall. The firm expects a low failure rate for fuel injectors with external leaks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, Ford has reported the most vehicle recalls of all carmakers in the U.S. so far this year, with 64 campaigns covering 8.6 million vehicles.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport SUVs Due to Late-Deploying Airbags

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport SUVs ...

Volkswagen is recalling some 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles due to a problem with the airbags. At the moment, the company is still working on a...

New Ford Recall Targets Maverick and Escape, Lincoln Corsair Over Engine Fire Risk

New Ford Recall Targets Maverick and Escape, Lincoln Cors...

Ford announced a new recall, this time of three hybrid models, including its Maverick and Escape models and the Lincoln Corsair, due to a risk of fire in the...

Hyundai Expands Recall of Hyundai Accents, Elantras Over Seatbelt Defect

Hyundai Expands Recall of Hyundai Accents, Elantras Over ...

Hyundai is expanding a recall on its Accent and Elantra models. The problem involves seat belts that may not function properly in a crash.

More Articles

From this author

Dan Heyman
Articles By
Dan Heyman
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T First Drive: The P...
Review
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar
Los Angeles 2022: 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Arrives
Article
The Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept, at the Los Angeles Auto Show
Los Angeles 2022: The Top Reveals of the Auto...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 