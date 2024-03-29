Kia is recalling 427,407 Telluride SUVs due to a problem that can cause the vehicle to start moving while parked, if the parking brake has not been applied. In Canada, 18,567 units are affected.

The affected vehicles were assembled between January 9, 2019 and October 19, 2023, representing almost all the Telluride produced and sold by the company to date.

The problem, as described on Transport Canada's website, is that “On certain vehicles, the axle shaft(s) may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, the axle shaft(s) splines could become damaged. If this happens, the vehicle could move when it's parked and the parking brake isn't applied.”

Kia states in its recall document that it suspects the defect to be attributable to the work of a supplier.

From the information provided, it also seems that the problem is more likely to occur on older Tellurides, as it is time that eventually damages the axle shaft splines.

The first complaints sent to Kia date back to April 2022. At that time, owners were reporting the “transmission not holding in Park or unintended vehicle movement.”

2023 Kia Telluride X-Line Photo: V.Aubé

Obviously, a vehicle that moves on its own while it’s supposed to be stationary can represent a serious hazard. Owners are advised to always apply the parking brake to avoid an unfortunate situation.

Kia estimates that only 1 percent of the vehicles targeted by the recall are subject to the defect.

As for the solution, what appears on the Transport Canada website is a little confusing. It states that “Kia will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the electronic parking brake software.”

There's no mention of repairs. What we do understand is that this update will ensure that from then on, the parking brake will engage automatically when the vehicle comes to a stop.

According to Automotive News, dealers will also inspect shafts, bearings and mounts, and replace any parts that need replacing.

Letters will be sent to owners by May 15.