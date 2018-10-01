Ford has announced it is recalling just under 228,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles over a potential defect with the rear suspension. In all, 227,884 2013-2018 Ford Flex and Ford Taurus (though specifically the SHO Performance Pack and Police Interceptor) iterations) models and Lincoln MKT SUVs are subject to the new recall. A total of 15,281 vehicles are affected in Canada.

According to Ford, “Affected vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear-suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A rear toe link fracture while driving increases the risk of a crash.”

The company says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the issue.

Specifically, the recall identifies 2013-2018 Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT SUVs built at Ford’s plant in Oakville, Ontario between Sept. 12, 2011 and June 1, 2017, as well as 2013-2018 Taurus models with the aforementioned packages built at the company’s Chicago Assembly Plant, between August 25, 2011 and June 1, 2017.

Ford says dealers will replace the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links.

