Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ford Recalling 228,000 Vehicles Over Potential Rear Suspension Breakage

Ford has announced it is recalling just under 228,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles over a potential defect with the rear suspension. In all, 227,884 2013-2018 Ford Flex and Ford Taurus (though specifically the SHO Performance Pack and Police Interceptor) iterations) models and Lincoln MKT SUVs are subject to the new recall. A total of 15,281 vehicles are affected in Canada.

According to Ford, “Affected vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear-suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A rear toe link fracture while driving increases the risk of a crash.”

The company says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the issue.

Specifically, the recall identifies 2013-2018 Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT SUVs built at Ford’s plant in Oakville, Ontario between Sept. 12, 2011 and June 1, 2017, as well as 2013-2018 Taurus models with the aforementioned packages built at the company’s Chicago Assembly Plant, between August 25, 2011 and June 1, 2017.

Ford says dealers will replace the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

You May Also Like

More than 136,000 Ford Focus cars in Canada recalled

More than 136,000 Ford Focus cars in Canada recalled

Ford announced today that it is recalling close to 1.5 million North American-built 2012-to-2018 Ford Focus cars, including over 136,000 in Canada, due to a ...

Ford is Recalling Around 400 Focus Models in Canada

Ford is Recalling Around 400 Focus Models in Canada

Ford is issuing a recall of around 58,000 Focus cars, including some 400 in Canada. Some vehicles recalled in 2018 over a fuel-management issue did not get p...

Ford Recalling 1.2M Explorers and Over 100,000 F-150s

Ford Recalling 1.2M Explorers and Over 100,000 F-150s

Ford today issued recalls of over 1 million Explorer SUVs, including 28,000 in Canada, as well as more than 100,000 F-150 trucks. While the issues are differ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2020 Toyota Camry AWD
Toyota Reveals More of 2020 Camry AWD Coming ...
Article
2021 Kia Sorento
Kia Reveals 2021 Sorento Ahead of Geneva Debut
Article
Holden Commodore
Holden Car Brand in Australia Disappearing as...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 