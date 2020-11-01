Ford and Lincoln issued three recalls over three separates issues last Friday, involving three models and almost 800,000 vehicles in all. Models affected include the 2013-2017 Ford Explorer, 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator and 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

2013-2017 Ford Explorer

In total, the number of Explorers impacted sits at 774,696 units, of which 676,152 are in North America. Ford explains that the recalled models “may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link”. The resulting loss of steering control could increase the likelihood of a crash, the company says.

According to Ford, only vehicles located where the risk of corrosion is high should be affected. This includes places like… Canada, where salt is used liberally on roads in winter in many area, and which has regions with high humidity.

Owners will need to visit the dealership to see if a repair is needed. If so, Ford will replace the cross-axle ball joint and then the steering links with a newly designed part. Notifications for affected vehicles are expected to be sent to owners during the week of August 23.

Note that Ford is reporting six “allegations of injury” related to this issue.

2020-21 Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln is recalling 40,995 new Aviators due to a loose battery wiring harness. This applies to gasoline-powered versions only. The wiring harness can contact the air conditioning compressor pulley because it is loose. According to Ford, over time, the pulley could rub through the wire harness insulation, which could lead to a short circuit and ultimately a fire. However, Ford is not aware of any injuries or fires related to this problem at this time.

This time, the dealer will inspect all parts to determine what work needs to be done. Repairs can range from a simple fastener to move the harness away from the pulley (if it has not yet made contact) to replacing the wiring harness and air conditioning belt if contact damage has occurred. Owners whose vehicles are affected should expect to be notified the week of July 30.

Photo: Ford 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty

A total of 34,939 Super Duty pickup trucks are subject to a campaign of their own. Only the versions with the 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine and a single rear axle are concerned. In their case, there could be a “rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue”. According to Ford, this problem could lead to the disconnection of the drive train; if this happens, there's no way you won't notice it. Ford warns of a “loss of motive power”. In addition, the Park position of the gear selector would no longer work.

Warning signs include vibration or shuddering at high speeds, as well as jerking under acceleration. Recalled models will be inspected by the dealer. If the axle is bent, Ford will replace the axle housing. If not, the dealer will perform a weld repair to ensure there is no failure.

At this time, Ford has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue. Owners of impacted super Duty trucks will be notified the week of August 16.