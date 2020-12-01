Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ford Recalls 37,221 Transit Vans Over Risk of Rust

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Ford is recalling 37,221 Transit vans (model years 2015 to 2020) located in six different Canadian provinces due to a possibility of exterior corrosion on the mirrors that could prevent them from functioning properly.

The automaker says vehicles equipped with short-arm, manual folding and power-adjustable side mirrors located in six provinces may have corroded pivots, which could loosen or break the mirror pivot flange.

The affected vehicles are located in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. According to Ford, the vehicles were sold in these provinces or are currently being used in these locations after being purchased elsewhere.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

And why these particular provinces? Because they use de-icing salt during the winter months. As a result, vehicles can suffer from accumulations of dust deposits that contain calcium in the areas identified as weakest, which eventually leads to corrosion.

Ford said in a statement that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

Dealers will replace the exterior mirror assemblies on affected vehicles.

Consumers will begin receiving information about the recall procedure the week of August 16, 2021.

You May Also Like

Ford Will Bring the Electric Transit Van to Canada and the U.S.

Ford Will Bring the Electric Transit Van to Canada and th...

After Europe, Canada and the United States will also get an electric version of the Ford Transit van. The company made the announcement yesterday, joining ot...

MSRP Announced, Reservations Now Open for the Ford E-Transit

MSRP Announced, Reservations Now Open for the Ford E-Transit

Ford has started taking reservations for its E-Transit electric van. In base configuration, the vehicle will be available for under $60,000 CAD and offer 202...

Ford Recalls Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and E-Series

Ford Recalls Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and E-Series

Ford is conducting two recalls prior to Christmas, impacting the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models and the Ford E-Series van. None of the issues are c...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Jeep Wrangler with Xtreme Recon package
An Xtreme Recon Version of the Jeep Wrangler....
Article
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Gets its Turn ...
Article
Renault Twingo / Ferrari 488 Pista
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old Ferrari 488 Pista
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes...
Video
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Tire Review
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Ti...
Video
Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 