Ford Recalls 37,221 Transit Vans Over Risk of Rust

Ford is recalling 37,221 Transit vans (model years 2015 to 2020) located in six different Canadian provinces due to a possibility of exterior corrosion on the mirrors that could prevent them from functioning properly.

The automaker says vehicles equipped with short-arm, manual folding and power-adjustable side mirrors located in six provinces may have corroded pivots, which could loosen or break the mirror pivot flange.

The affected vehicles are located in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. According to Ford, the vehicles were sold in these provinces or are currently being used in these locations after being purchased elsewhere.

And why these particular provinces? Because they use de-icing salt during the winter months. As a result, vehicles can suffer from accumulations of dust deposits that contain calcium in the areas identified as weakest, which eventually leads to corrosion.

Ford said in a statement that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

Dealers will replace the exterior mirror assemblies on affected vehicles.

Consumers will begin receiving information about the recall procedure the week of August 16, 2021.