Ford has announced two major recalls affecting 686,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. One aims to fix a seatbelt issue, the other a backup camera glitch.

The first recall, issued on September 12, concerns approximately 354,000 vehicles, primarily 2015 to 2017 Ford Mustangs.

The problem

The front seatbelt pretensioner anchor cables could corrode or break due to exposure to water and road salt. This defect could prevent the seatbelt from adequately restraining the occupant in an accident, thus increasing the risk of injury. The NHTSA estimates that 11% of the affected vehicles have this defect.

2015 Ford Mustang GT | Photo: Ford

Note that Transport Canada had opened an investigation into the issue back in December 2023, which led to the discovery of the problem. No accidents or injuries have been reported to date. In Canada, 21,803 Mustangs are targeted by the recall.

The solution

Owners can have the seatbelt cables removed and shortened at a Ford or Lincoln dealership. Sections of the carpet and sub-flooring that are in contact with the cables will also be removed.

Dealers were informed of the recall on September 17, and owners will receive a notice between September 22 and 26.

2022 Ford F-150 Tremor | Photo: Ford

Super Duty trucks recalled for a camera display problem

The second recall, published on October 10, affects 291,901 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks (2020-2022 model-years). For this recall, there is currently no confirmation of affected vehicles in Canada.

The problem

Due to variable lighting conditions, the camera's automatic exposure system could underexpose or overexpose the image displayed on the backup screen.

Ford became aware of the problem in August 2025 after an initial anomaly report. Again, no incidents or injuries have been reported. According to the NHTSA, all affected vehicles have the defect.

The solution

The fix will simply be a software update at Ford or Lincoln dealerships. Dealers were notified on October 13, and owners will receive a notification starting October 20.