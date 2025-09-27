Ford Wants to Protect Animals in Cars

Animal Comfort is a Technological Priority

Ford is a patent specialist with more than 94,000 patents registered. This time, the manufacturer is addressing pet comfort by filing a patent focused on their well-being, regardless of whether the owner is on board.

The system uses sensors and cameras to determine the presence of an animal, as well as its weight and size. Once this information is collected, the system could adjust the passenger compartment's conditions, such as opening and closing windows or adjusting the air conditioning.

Ford wants to take the experience further by enabling the vehicle to offer treats to the animal or play soothing sounds to calm it down. These changes could occur not only when the vehicle is stationary but also while the vehicle is in motion, which reduces the risk of injury to the animal during a maneuver.

Protecting the Passenger Compartment from Wildlife

The second patent is more pragmatic. It is a system designed to repel wild animals and prevent them from entering the cabin. Although cars being invaded by bears is not a common occurrence, Ford has come up with a solution.

The patent application filed by the American manufacturer involves using sensors and cameras to detect, for example, forced door openings, broken glass, or sudden movements on the vehicle from outside. The system could then activate specific audible alarms to scare away animals or intruders attempting to enter the vehicle.

A Growing Market

It must be said that the customer base of pet owners is growing. According to a survey published by Allstate last August, more than 84% of Canadian dog or cat owners say they travel with their pet at least once a year.

It should also be noted that since 2023, Ford has filed more than a dozen patents relating to animal detection and comfort.

Manufacturer's Warning

"Filing patent applications is an integral part of a strong business, as this process protects new ideas and helps us build a robust intellectual property portfolio," said Ford in a statement. "The ideas described in a patent application should not be considered an indication of our business directions or product plans."

In practical terms, this means that this system will probably never be commercialized, though some of its components could be used in the future.

