Ford is recalling a number of 2024 Ranger pickups and 2024 and 2025 Bronco SUVs due to an identified problem with the vehicle's control arms.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected vehicles are equipped with a ball joint nut on the upper control arm that may be incorrectly installed. The defect could potentially allow the control arm to separate from the ball joint assembly, resulting in an inability to properly control the vehicle.

According to Ford, the campaign targets 775 Rangers built between June 3 and September 4, 2024. A total of 1,641 Broncos are impacted as well, built during the same period. Both models are manufactured at Ford's Michigan assembly plant.

The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries linked to the problem, which is good news.

Dealers will need to inspect recalled units to ensure that the nut is properly tightened. If the fastener is loose or missing, the entire control arm and ball joint will be replaced, if necessary. All this, of course, is free of charge for owners.

A second recall

Incidentally, this is the second recall for the 2024 Ranger, which was presented in Canada in the spring. The other campaign affected 6,874 vehicles in Canada, and it was issued to address a problem with the windows, which could potentially close on a finger, hand or other object in their way. That, obviously, posed a risk of injury.

That recall dates back to August 12, and Ford should have notified owners by now. If you missed the notification, you can kill two birds with one stone when you visit the workshop.