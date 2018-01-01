Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Frankfurt Auto Show is Moving Elsewhere

The city of Frankfurt, Germany, will no longer host the biennial auto show held there since 1951. The news was announced yesterday by the VDA (Verbandes der Automobilindustrie), the German Automobile Association.

Take note, however: this does not mean the end of the event, even though that wouldn’t be shocking given that many automakers are abandoning traditional auto shows. Instead, the German event will be moving elsewhere.  

See our Top 10 of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Seven German cities, including Frankfurt, submitted bids to host the event as of 2021, and organisers have narrowed the list to three cities: Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. Officials are looking for better solutions from host cities on ways to improve urban and sustainable mobility. A decision on where the next edition will be held is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"This decision was not an easy one for the VDA board: Frankfurt has been the city of the IAA (Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung) for almost 70 years.”

- VDA (Verbandes der Automobilindustrie) announcement

Moreover, the organisation acknowledged in its announcement that the IAA, also dubbed the International Motor Show, had over the years become the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The first Frankfurt auto show, 1951
Photo: IAA
The first Frankfurt auto show, 1951
The first Frankfurt auto show, 1951
Photo: IAA
The first Frankfurt auto show, 1951

First held in Frankfurt in 1951, the IAA has since 1977 taken place every two years in alternation with the largest auto show in France, in Paris. Note that the French capital has been hosting auto shows since 1898. The next auto show to be held in Germany is scheduled for 2021.

The Frankfurt Motor Show is traditionally the largest in the world, but has not been spared the decline in attendance that has hit all such events in recent years. We have seen this trend hit all auto shows, which have become victims of the rapid flow of information allowed by the internet. It’s no longer necessary to visit a auto show to find out what's new; much simpler to just go on on the Net.

Frankfurt Motor Show, 2019
Photo: IAA
Frankfurt Motor Show, 2019

The drop in attendance has also made it more of a challenge for organizers to attract the major car manufacturers, who increasingly are questioning the relevance of attending certain events, particularly because of the costs associated with doing so.

This year, the big "European" motor show will be held in Paris. And in 2021, we’ll have to learn to stop referring to the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Berlin Biennal, maybe?

You May Also Like

Super Cruise: Cadillacs Will Be Able to Change Lanes Autonomously

Super Cruise: Cadillacs Will Be Able to Change Lanes Auto...

Cadillac's Super Cruise system is about to offer a new feature. The company has confirmed that an automatic lane change feature will be available as an optio...

Hyundai Canada announces pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Canada announces pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Canada has just unveiled pricing for versions of its Sonata 2020. The redesigned sedan comes with new styling that promises that might leave few indi...

An All-Electric Version Planned for the Next-Gen Volvo XC90

An All-Electric Version Planned for the Next-Gen Volvo XC90

The next-generation Volvo XC90 will include an all-electric variant when it comes to market in 2022, based on comments made by Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The First Result of Ford and Rivian’s Partner...
Article
2021 Kia Sorento
Images Surface of the 2021 Kia Sorento Withou...
Article
Super Cruise: Cadillacs Will Be Able to Chang...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 