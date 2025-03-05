Genesis GV90 to Keep Concept’s Suicide Doors

Genesis is nothing if not audacious. For as long as Hyundai's luxury division has been offering vehicles, those vehicles have been dotted with innovations. The latest? The full-size GV90 SUV, the next model to join the lineup.

The innovation here is an element seen on the concept the GV90 is taken from: rear suicide doors, which open from front to rear. It's not unheard of in the industry, but it's rare.

The Neolun concept was unveiled at the 2024 New York Auto Show last spring, and it features suicide doors. It's common to see those on a prototype, but usually the production version reverts to a more traditional configuration.

Not in this case; Genesis has been testing early GV90 models on the road and they feature those doors. The spy shots also confirm that the model's styling will resemble that of the concept.

Genesis' Neolun concept, unveiled in 2024 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

For now, Genesis has not released any official images. Some information has leaked out, however. We know a very high-end variant is expected, with a price tag that could be double that of the base version. It would be produced in limited numbers, likely 1,000 or 1,500 units.

The GV90 will be based on Hyundai's new “eM” platform, a structure dedicated to electric vehicles. This will reduce production costs thanks to a modular production process. Currently, the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) is the basis for all Hyundai Group electric vehicles, including those under the Kia and Genesis banners.