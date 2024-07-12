2026 Genesis GV60 Magma Confirmed for Production

• Genesis confirms that the 2026 GV60 Magma will go into production next year.

At the latest New York Auto Show in April, the Genesis stand featured three concepts in a striking orange colour dubbed Magma. The occasion was to announce the creation of a sub-brand of that name, which will include more powerful variants of existing and upcoming Genesis models.

One of the three models on show was a GV60, with Genesis representatives confirming at the time that this would be the first Magma model to hit the market, and that it would happen soon. This week, the company confirmed the GV60 Magma will enter production next year.

The first units of the 2026 Genesis GV60 Magma will come out of the factory in the third quarter of 2025 and are for the home Korean market. Europe will see the model debut there in the last quarter of 2025.

After that, North America can expect the model to launch here in early 2026.

The announcement of the model’s launch schedule took place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. A concept version of the G80 inheriting the Magma treatment is also present at Goodwood, though no images were shared.

No surprise, Genesis confirmed that the production version of the GV60 Magma will hew closely to the model we saw in New York. Compared to its regular version, the spiced-up EV will sit a little closer to the ground, offer a slightly wider body and above all benefit from unique chassis settings and a mechanical configuration offering more power and performance.

We can expect a configuration similar to that of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which offers 641 hp. It's possible that the Genesis representative will deliver a little more, because this is, after all, the Hyundai Group's luxury brand.

The Genesis GV60 Magma concept, in New York in April 2024 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Genesis GV60 Magma concept | Photo: D.Boshouwers