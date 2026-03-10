Porsche is expanding the lineup of its Cayenne Electric model with the introduction of the Cayenne S, which slides into the range in between the Cayenne Electric and the top-of-the-range Cayenne Electric Turbo.

Setting apart the S from its roster mates are increased power, unique exterior design elements and additional standard equipment.

Powertrain of the 2026 Porsche Cayenne S

The Cayenne S features an all-wheel-drive configuration and delivers 536 hp from its two electric motors (one on each axle), or 222 more than what the base model Cayenne Electric offers. That can climb to 657 hp when using the Launch Control function. 0-100 km/h acceleration takes as little as 3.8 seconds; top speed is capped at 250 km/h.

For the rest, it uses the same 113-kWh high-voltage battery as the other Cayenne Electrics. There’s a built-in Track mode that allows for pre-conditioning the battery for optimal use on a circuit.

There are performance-enhancing options available that you can’t get on the base model, namely the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) systems, as well as the Sport Chrono Package.

Design of the 2026 Porsche Cayenne S

The main distinctive elements for this variant are the unique front and rear section. The fascia at both ends are in Volcano Grey Metallic, while the inserts and diffuser are painted in the body colour. The S model rides on 20-inch S Aero wheels.

Like the other Cayenne Electric models, this one is highly customizable, Porsche says. For example, there are 13 exterior colours and various interior as well as accent packages available to choose from.

Regarding that interior specifically, Porsche is offering an Interior Style Package, now available as an option for all versions of the Cayenne Electric. It includes two-tone leather upholstery in Black and Delgada Green, colours that repeat on the seat belts and door trims. Aluminium decorative trims, painted in Izabal Green, contrast with the upholstered leather surfaces. The GT sport steering wheel trimmed in black leather features a 12-o'clock marking and cross stitching in Delgada Green.

