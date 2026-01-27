Need to get you to your favourite glamping spot far off the paved road? Genesis has you covered. Meet the new X Skorpio Concept.

Engineered, according to Genesis, to tackle demanding terrain while delivering “real world driving performance”, the X Skorpio was unveiled today at Liwa Oasis in the United Arab Emirates. ‘Real world’ meaning, in this case, not just tackling rough rocky terrain and sharp climbs and descents, but travel over dunes as well.

The Genesis X Skorpio | Photo: Genesis

The black scorpion as a muse

The name’s explanation is simple enough: the off-road recreational vehicle is inspired by the black scorpion. The X Skorpio thus becomes the first extreme off-road model created by Genesis, the Korean luxury brand which has already branched out into high performance with the Magma sub-label and is now sticking its nose into harsh desert environments. Not for Genesis to pass up on the current enthusiasm for all things rugged and active-lifestyle-focused.

Says Genesis, the model is “purpose-built to conquer harsh terrain with cutting-edge performance and luxurious design, driven by a spirit of fearless exploration.”

The GV60 Outdoors Concept, GV70 Outdoors Concept and GV80 Desert Edition | Photo: Genesis

A whole new concept car strategy

The X Skorpio wasn’t alone at the premier event; it was joined by a slew of other new concepts, all imagined under the same thematic umbrella: the GV60 Outdoors Concept, GV70 Outdoors Concept and GV80 Desert Edition.

| Photo: Genesis

Design of the Genesis X Skorpio Concept

Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke explained that the X Skorpio features “a tubular frame, a full roll cage and many components sourced directly from off-road endurance racing specialists”. The vehicle’s curves are designed to evoke the arching tail of a scorpion, the exo-skeleton of which is portrayed by the segmented armour-like panels that cover the vehicle.

The colour palette and materials of the X Skorpio Concept were chosen to capture the essence of a black scorpion; the exterior features a deep black base infused with a vibrant blue tint.

In the view of Luc Donckerwolke, the concept “explores yet another facet of the Genesis brand and highlights our intent to inject emotion and adrenaline into different segments.”

| Photo: Genesis

Inside

That’s reflected by what’s inside, which strives to deliver a high-end, elegant environment that also prioritizes both occupant comfort and safety given that the X Skorpio’s mandate is to cover rough and tumble terrain.

The instrument cluster is incorporated into the steering wheel, plus there’s a configurable sliding display for use by both pilot and co-pilot, as well as safety grab handles for reassurance on particularly tough stretches.

As with the exterior, the materials used inside are meant to reflect a scorpion’s serious and aggressive nature. Luxurious suede with gradient patterns is paired with leather featuring unique stitching inspired by the segmented legs of a scorpion.

Performance of the Genesis X Skorpio Concept

The X Skorpio features a V8 engine delivering 1,100 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque, which are crazy numbers. It rides on 18-inch wheels fitted with custom 40-inch off-road tires alongside which we find Brembo motorsport brakes. Approach and departure angles are above the norm, helped by the model’s short wheelbase; the skid plates and high-clearance fenders do their part as well to protect the vehicle from bumps and bruises.

There was no word today on what Genesis might have in mind for tomorrow, in terms of eventually producing a production model of the X Skorpio Concept, and if so, when that might be. Stay tuned.

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis