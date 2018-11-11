General Motors of Canada has just announced that it plans to offer special discounts to Uber drivers who purchase a new electric vehicle, specifically the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt.

The value of the discount was not disclosed, but the company said it was "the same discount it offers its employees" when they purchase a new Bolt EV.

“Improving access to EVs for on-demand service providers can help reduce overall tailpipe emissions in cities across the country and help accelerate widespread EV adoption. Our collaboration with Uber will facilitate drivers’ switch to an EV, empowering these drivers, their passengers and communities to experience electric vehicles and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in our cities.” - Sigal Cordeiro, GM's general manager of sales and marketing for global innovation

In the same statement, GM explained that according to its own studies, electric vehicle drivers can "see their maintenance costs significantly lower when using a Bolt EV compared to a conventional gasoline-powered vehicle.

The announcement came at a time when Uber presented its own plan for a greener Canada. In essence, the company wants all Uber travel in Canada to be electrified by 2030, and by 2040, its operations will be emissions-free worldwide.

The San Francisco-based carpooling giant also said Tuesday that it will encourage the use of electric and hybrid vehicles by offering rewards to users and savings to drivers. A total of $800 million has been allocated to the cause.

