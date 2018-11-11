Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

GM Canada to Offer Uber Drivers Discounts on the 2020 Bolt

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

General Motors of Canada has just announced that it plans to offer special discounts to Uber drivers who purchase a new electric vehicle, specifically the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt.

The value of the discount was not disclosed, but the company said it was "the same discount it offers its employees" when they purchase a new Bolt EV.

“Improving access to EVs for on-demand service providers can help reduce overall tailpipe emissions in cities across the country and help accelerate widespread EV adoption. Our collaboration with Uber will facilitate drivers’ switch to an EV, empowering these drivers, their passengers and communities to experience electric vehicles and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in our cities.”

- Sigal Cordeiro, GM's general manager of sales and marketing for global innovation

In the same statement, GM explained that according to its own studies, electric vehicle drivers can "see their maintenance costs significantly lower when using a Bolt EV compared to a conventional gasoline-powered vehicle.

The announcement came at a time when Uber presented its own plan for a greener Canada. In essence, the company wants all Uber travel in Canada to be electrified by 2030, and by 2040, its operations will be emissions-free worldwide.

The San Francisco-based carpooling giant also said Tuesday that it will encourage the use of electric and hybrid vehicles by offering rewards to users and savings to drivers. A total of $800 million has been allocated to the cause.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt, badge
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Chevrolet Bolt, badge

You May Also Like

A Chevy Bolt Owner is Suing GM Over Loss of Range in Cold Weather

A Chevy Bolt Owner is Suing GM Over Loss of Range in Cold...

A resident of South Dakota has filed suit against General Motors over the loss of range experienced by their Chevrolet in wintertime. The plaintiff claims to...

GM ready to dominate electric car market… by 10 years from now

GM ready to dominate electric car market… by 10 years fro...

General Motors says it’s on track to occupy the lead position in the industry in terms of electric vehicles, and do it within the next decades. To get there ...

2020 Chevrolet Bolt Review: Small Revolution

2020 Chevrolet Bolt Review: Small Revolution

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt offers what every EV enthusiast is looking for: long range at a realistic price. But now we need to talk about the finish and comfort...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen Drops Mexican Distributor That Use...
Article
2022 Genesis G70
2022 Genesis G70 Revealed: The Brand Applies ...
Article
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Sta...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Startup
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 T...
Video
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 Years Ago… for $75
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pic...
Video
Flying Car Successfully Tested at Toyota R&D Centre in Japan
Flying Car Successfully Teste...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 