GM Developing New 2.5L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine

Even as GM transitions to electric, it still needs efficient combustion engines. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    General Motors is reportedly working on a new 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.

•    The new engine is based on the current 2.7L 4-cylinder turbo block.

•    GM is well into its transition to electrification, but before that’s complete, it will have to rely on ever more efficient gasoline engines.

As the shift to electrification picks up pace throughout the industry, it should be remembered that the shift is massive in scope and won’t happen overnight. Until all new vehicles being sold are electric, the combustion engine still has a role to play. 

Manufacturers have two choices: use the engines they already have until they can't any more, or develop new, more efficient ones until the transition is complete. 

GM (General Motors) is investing heavily in electrification, but the combustion engine still dominates across the lineup. With that in mind, the GM Authority outlet reports that the company is working on a new 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine. 

Citing sources “familiar with the matter,” the outlet reports that the new engine will be based on the current 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder found throughout the lineup, including in the new Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks. The new unit is reportedly in the final stages of development, so we should be hearing about it soon in connection with a specific model or models. 

That is, of course, if the news reported by GM Authority is genuine. 

White Buick Enclave
White Buick Enclave
Photo: V.Aubé

It remains to be seen which vehicles could use it. We can rule out pickup trucks right off the bat, which leaves us with GM’s SUVs. Several of its models are due for a makeover in the next few years, which suggests some possibilities. One is the Chevrolet Equinox, last renewed in 2018. 

General Motors has not commented on the information and has not publicly announced its intention to expand its family of engines. Stay tuned.

