While some players in the automotive industry continue to ramp up new electric products, General Motors is reportedly preparing a dip back into its mechanical past with the resurgence of the LS6 badge. According to information from internal documents and sources close to the matter, the iconic name will be associated with a new 6.7L naturally aspirated V8 destined for, among other models, a future Corvette Grand Sport expected for the 2027 model-year.

The return of the small block

Behind this designation lies the sixth generation of GM's “small-block”, an engine the manufacturer refuses to retire from the market. Boasting a displacement of 6.7L (or 409 cubic inches), this aluminium block retains an overhead valve architecture while integrating dual injection, both direct and indirect. It will be the largest modern naturally aspirated version ever offered in a Corvette since the introduction of the LS and LT engine families.

This shift would mark a certain return to roots following the use of smaller blocks and even hybridization, notably under the bonnet of the Corvette e-Ray.

A strategy of profitability

At the same time, GM is reportedly working on a smaller 5.7L version of the engine, primarily intended for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This approach would allow the production of the engine block to be made profitable by using it for both sports cars and utility vehicles.

| Photo: Chevrolet

The role of the Grand Sport

In the Corvette hierarchy, the Grand Sport occupies a strategic position as it sits between the entry-level version and the most radical variants like the ZR1, focusing on a balance between sporting performance and daily use.

Documents consulted by Motor1 indicate that the new engine will be launched first in full-size pickups starting in 2027, before being adapted for high-performance applications, notably within the Corvette range and possibly for the next Cadillac CT5.

Investments and nostalgia

GM has recently invested several hundred million dollars in its Flint plant to prepare the new version of the engine. This promises increased horsepower but also lower fuel consumption. It’s not yet known whether a form of hybridization will accompany the LS6 in certain versions.

The choice of the LS6 name is not accidental: it evokes the famous 5.7L of the Z06 from the early 2000s. By resurrecting it, GM is banking on the nostalgia of enthusiasts while adapting the concept to modern technical and regulatory realities. If the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport indeed sees the light of day with a 6.7L naturally aspirated V8, GM would then join the trend observed at Stellantis, where large-displacement engines continue to be kept alive despite the electric push.