Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Coronavirus: GM will ship its first 20,000 masks on April 8

General Motors (GM) said Tuesday it plans to deliver its first 20,000 masks to groups fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by April 8.

Once at full capacity, the automaker says it will be able to produce about 1.5 million masks per month at the Warren transmission plant it closed last year.

The announcement of this significant mask production capacity comes after President Donald Trump criticized GM last Friday for "wasting time" in its efforts to produce ventilators through its partnership with Washington-based Ventec Life Systems - accusations that GM vehemently denies.

The president signed an order under the Defense Production Act to press GM to produce ventilator more quickly, even though the automaker had confirmed that it was already moving ahead with that. Specifically, the automotive giant plans to assemble 10,000 devices per month at its Kokomo, Indiana plant.

GM launched its plan to develop mask production on March 20 and a week later, the on-site team had produced its first sample on a new production line. More than 30 engineers, designers, buyers and manufacturing team members are involved in product development, in sourcing materials and equipment and in planning the production process.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

Photo: General Motors

“Working around the clock, our team rallied with incredible passion and focus to come up with a plan to produce masks that will help protect the women and men on the front lines of this crisis."

-  Peter Thom, GM VP of global engineering and manufacturing

The raw materials, including metal parts and elastic straps, were sourced through GM's existing supply chain. The manufacturer worked with JR Automation in Holland and Esys Automation in Auburn Hills, Michigan, to design and build the specific machines needed to assemble the masks.

The first mask was completed at 2:30 p.m. last Friday. By Monday, more than 2,000 had been produced. These will be checked to ensure that quality standards are met before "official" production begins.

“Not only did the team make their goal, but they over-delivered. They actually beat our deadline, running the first mask through the equipment 30 minutes ahead of target. We’re excited because this means we’re even closer to being able to protect the healthcare teams who are working tirelessly to save lives,” added Thom.

When production is running at full capacity, GM will be able to assemble up to 50,000 masks per day.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: Donald Trump Orders GM to Make Ventilators... Which It Was Already Doing

Coronavirus: Donald Trump Orders GM to Make Ventilators.....

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered GM to manufacture ventilators. The company was already partnering with Ventec to do so, but the invocation of t...

Coronavirus: Ford Indefinitely Postpones Reopening North American Plants

Coronavirus: Ford Indefinitely Postpones Reopening North ...

After announcing a phased reopening of its North American plants in April, Ford is backtracking just days later. The rapid spread of the coronavirus – and se...

Coronavirus: GM Revises Scheduling for Model Updates

Coronavirus: GM Revises Scheduling for Model Updates

The coronavirus pandemic has forced GM to review its schedule for product updates. The unpredictable duration and severity of the crisis is compelling autom...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Is Toyota Working on a Corolla GR?
Article
The Next Nissan Rogue Possibly Revealed
Article
L'usine Rawsonville de Ford, au Michigan
Coronavirus: Ford Indefinitely Postpones Reop...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country: 10 Things Worth Knowing
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Count...
Video
Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promote Social Distancing Measures
Coronavirus: Automakers Modif...
Video
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 