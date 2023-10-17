• The start of production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV at GM’s Orion plant in Detroit is being pushed back.

General Motors (GM) will delay production of electric trucks at its Orion assembly plant in Detroit until the end of 2025. The automaker says the move aims to align the company's production capabilities with market demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the necessary capital investments.

The postponement is therefore not linked to the ongoing strike by the UAW (United Auto Workers) union, according to GM.

About 1,000 employees at the Orion plant will be offered a transfer to other General Motors assembly plants in Michigan. The Factory Zero plant, located in Detroit, is already operational and deicated to production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV. Gm plans to inroduce a second shift at the plant in 2024, concurrent with the launch of the GMC Sierra EV.

The Orion factory is set to undergo a complete retooling process to prep it for assembly of electric pickups. That process means no vehicles will be produced there for close to two years. In connection with these changes, GM plans to gradually stop producing its current Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models at this plant.

The company also says it has identified technical improvements that will strengthen the profitability of its future Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV models. Which suggests GM will use the extra time to refine its electric vehicle offerings, aligning them more closely with consumer expectations and market trends.