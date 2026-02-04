General Motors is expected to unveil the new-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra during the 2026 calendar year. That came to light courtesy the GM Authority outlet, which gained access to internal manufacturer documents.

For the time being, no further details regarding the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra have been disclosed.

We predict that General Motors will first unveil the 2027 Silverado, and that the presentation of the Sierra will follow shortly after.

What’s new?

To begin with, it should be noted that the current generation of the Silverado has been on the market since 2019. Although it has evolved slightly over the years, the arrival of an entirely new generation will be more than welcome.

With the 2027 Silverado and Sierra, we expect a complete restyling of the pickup. Unsurprisingly, General Motors should also enhance the technological offerings found on board both models.

Beyond that, many will be watching to see what architecture is used for the next-gen pickups. Will GM opt for use the same chassis as the current Silverado and Sierra, or introduce an entirely new one? Stay tuned.

For now, there are the spy shots available here and there online.

What powertrains will be offered for the 2027 Silverado and Sierra?

We’re also in the dark regarding what powertrains will run the new versions of the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. We speculate on the return of the TurboMax engine as the entry-level option. We hope that GM continues to offer the Duramax inline-6 turbodiesel engine, given that Ford and Stellantis no longer offer anything similar.

There’s also much speculation regarding a possible evolution of the V8 engines. And few will be surprised to see the automaker integrate some form of electrification into the equation during the generation's run, as a way to offer an alternative to the Silverado EV and Sierra EV.