A worrying problem affecting some 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks has forced GM to temporarily halt sales of the models.

The problem is that some may have a crack in the roof metal on the passenger side.

A document published by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, indicates that some 3,067 trucks (1500, 2500 and 3500 models) are being inspected. A message from General Motors (GM) to dealers, dated November 20, indicates that deliveries of the models under investigation were suspended in October.

The document doesn’t elaborate on the exact cause of the crack, but it does specify that the damage occurs on the passenger side at the roof panel joint, below the molding.

The NHTSA document advises dealers to weld any crack found during inspection. This, of course, involves removing a number of interior components, such as the passenger-side curtain airbags. Technicians are advised to add an anti-corrosion material and sealant under the weld, before repainting the exterior roof.

2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Photo: GMC

The cause of the crack isn’t identified, which is obviously a cause for concern.

It's also unclear how long it will take to remedy the situation with all affected models or when the stop-sales order might be lifted. The first stage began in October. In a statement sent to Motor1, a GM spokesman confirmed that that order remains in place: “We can confirm a small number of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups may have been built with a roof panel split defect. A stop-sale is in place as the impacted vehicles are identified and repaired.”

At the time of writing, no recall has been issued in response to the problem. Considering the immense profits generated by the sale of these vehicles, GM will want to rectify the situation quickly.