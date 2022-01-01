Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Have Questions About EVs? GM Now Has a Website for That, Called EV Live

Photo: General Motors
With electric vehicles coming to market, there are two crucial points that automakers need to focus on: education and training. The first is for consumers considering making the switch to an EV, the second for those within the industry tasked with doing the educating.

Websites like the one just launched by General Motors, devoted to answering consumers’ about   electric vehicles, is a prime way to educate, thus. The new EV Live platform is free and its educational mission allows anyone curious about electric vehicles to chat with an expert online during a personal virtual tour. The goal is to provide answers on everything related to EVS, and to making the transition from gas-engine vehicles. The company takes pains to add the goal is not to sell any specific EVs here.

“EV Live lets us meet people where they are and have a real conversation about electrification. We’re selling the EV experience, rather than specific EVs.”

- Hoss Hassani, GM vice president of EV Ecosystem

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV
Photo: Chevrolet
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

GM's initiative fills a clear need. Last May, a J.D. Power study found that 24 percent of buyers said they were “very likely” to consider buying an electric vehicle as their next mode of transportation. However, 30 percent of those who were not interested in electric vehicles said it was mainly due to a lack of information.  

Humans don't tend to gravitate toward what they don't know.

“Because firsthand experience with EV technology is still not entirely commonplace, shoppers need to be better informed about the ownership experience they offer.”

-  J.D. Power, in its survey conclusion

How it works
There is a procedure already in place for those visiting the site, but GM says it will evolve. For now, people who want a live session with a specialist need to make an appointment on the site; they can also try their luck directly and if someone is available, they will be connected. During their sessions, visitors can ask questions related to home charging, public charging stations, battery technology, electric vehicle durability, connectivity to smart devices, etc.

Group tours will be offered later in the year. Eventually, GM wants to offer pre-recorded sessions, so visitors can gather information at their convenience and without having to interact with anyone.

EV Live will feature live sessions 7 days a week between 9 a.m. and midnight Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends (Eastern time).

The Buick Electra concept
Photo: Buick
The Buick Electra concept

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 