Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Takes Aim at Cadillac Escalade

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, front
Photo: GMC
2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, front

Since its introduction some 20 years ago, the Denali name has represented GMC's most upscale offering. However, the brand has always left us wanting more.

While the level of equipment was certainly generous, but the quality of materials and the presentation in Denali versions simply fell short. Some at GMC were very aware of this, and even though the Denali models remain very popular throughout the brand’s lineup (accounting for 20-25 percent of sales), it was generally accepted there was room for improvement.

And that's what GMC is doing by introducing an even more upscale trim level. What the Denali Ultimate version of the Yukon SUV features places it in direct competition, GMC hopes, with the Cadillac Escalade.

This is the second Denali Ultimate version to be released, after the 2022 Sierra pickup received such a trim. This treatment includes several high-end elements inside and out, as well as the addition of the Super Cruise feature that allows for semi-autonomous driving over long distances.

The Yukon Denali Ultimate comes with 22-inch, seven-spoke wheels, and bright chrome is visible around the grille, as well as around the windows and door panels.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, interior
Photo: GMC
2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, interior

On board, there's wood trim, 16-way adjustable front seats with massage function and leather with contrasting stitching. An 18-speaker Bose audio system is included, as well as headrest speakers with stainless steel grilles. You'll also find a laser-engraved topographic map showing Alaska's Mount Denali.

As mentioned, the model gets Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, and here it’s the latest version, which now supports lane changes and can operate with a load in the back. It still requires constant monitoring by the driver, which ranks it only at Level 2 on the SAE scale of autonomous driving capabilities.

Mechanically, nothing changes with this update. The Yukon Denali Ultimate will go on sale this fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the model's market debut.

2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, three-quarters rear
Photo: GMC
2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, three-quarters rear
Photos:GMC
2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2021 GMC Yukon First Drive: Anachronism on Wheels

2021 GMC Yukon First Drive: Anachronism on Wheels

Auto123 gets to drive the 2021 GMC Yukon for a 24-hour period in an honest-to-goodness in-person test drive. Here’s our review of an anachronism on wheels th...

2022 GMC Hummer EV First Drive: You’ve Come a Long Way Baby

2022 GMC Hummer EV First Drive: You’ve Come a Long Way Baby

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV, a new paragon of green driving? OK maybe not, exactly, but it is true that the Hummer name has traveled a heck of a long way from its...

2022 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

2022 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

Auto123 presents its annual awards for 2022 model-year across 22 categories, including one brand-new one. In some cases, the battles were very close, which s...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Honda Civic Type R
Honda Will Show the 2023 Civic Type R on July 1
Article
2022 Subaru BRZ
Subaru BRZ, Toyota 86 Earn Top Safety Marks f...
Article
Ford Rangers en route to Ukraine
Ford and GM Have Donated 100 Vehicles to Ukraine
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 