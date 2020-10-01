Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
GMC Confirms a Second Electric Pickup Truck

The news is not a surprise, as we knew it would be announced sooner or later. But now it’s official: GMC will add a second all-electric pickup truck to its lineup.

Recall that Chevrolet recently announced an electric version of its Silverado pickup; GMC’s response was sure to come, it was just a matter of when. The GM division's vice-president, Duncan Aldred, confirmed the news yesterday during a conference call.

If any of you are wondering why we're talking about a second electric pickup for GMC, you may have forgotten that the company has already announced the Hummer EV. That model, however, promises to appeal to a different clientele with a focus on off-roading, while the future electric variant of the Sierra will likely appeal to a wider audience.

It will also share components with the electrified version of the Chevrolet Silverado.

In terms of technology, the truck will of course get GM's Ultium battery pack, and different powertrain configurations are expected. Chevrolet has already announced a version of its electric Silverado that offers nearly 600 km of range, and GMC will offer the same thing.

No pricing has been announced, but we do have a reference to go by in the segment, and that would be over at Ford with its already-announced electric version of the Ford F-150. The Lightning truck will be available for $68,000 in Canada; expect something around that price for the GMC EV.

As for when the GMC model is expected, that’s not been announced yet, but we can imagine a debut around 2023 or 2024.

