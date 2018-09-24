Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Goodyear Says Testing of Airless Tire Progressing

Airless tires are coming, that much is certain. Several manufacturers have been showing their prototypes for a few years now, and more than one is already being tested. Since 2013, there has even been one in use on an all-terrain vehicle sold by Polaris.

Goodyear confirmed recently that development of its airless tire prototype is progressing well, but it also acknowledged we're still far from seeing these future products on passenger vehicles.

The tire giant explained that its prototypes have been tested over 75,000 miles at speeds of up to 160 km/h, all in a variety of temperatures, from blistering heat to extreme cold.

It also confirmed a Tesla Model 3 was tested driving on the airless tires at Goodyear's test site in Luxembourg.

A Tesla Model 3 with Goodyear's airless tire in testing
Photo: Goodyear
Airless tires have the advantage of requiring less maintenance and being able to handle heavier loads, Goodyear says. However, the company doesn't see them being used initially with passenger vehicles; rather, the first generation will be more suitable for commercial vehicles, such as self-driving shuttles and vehicles carrying urban freight.

Goodyear says it’s aiming to get U.S. Department of Transportation approval for its airless tires, though it warns they won’t be ready for use on public roads for a few years yet.

And when you think about it, it's only natural that the company is cautious. Current tire technology is efficient and proven. It wouldn't make sense to bring a new, unproven product to market too quickly.

As mentioned, Goodyear isn’t alone in working on developing an airless tire. Bridgestone introduced a puncture-resistant concept as early as 2011. In 2019, Michelin said it hoped to begin supplying airless tires for General Motors vehicles as soon as 2024.

That may be when we'll see the first versions for the general public.

