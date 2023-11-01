The Groupe Beaucage team is proud to announce the addition of a 24th dealership following the acquisition of Volvo Sherbrooke. This iconic manufacturer joins Groupe Beaucage's portfolio of brands including Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz.

La nouvelle équipe de Volvo Sherbrooke Photo: Groupe Beaucage

The new Volvo Sherbrooke team, led by Shawn Boisvert, is looking forward to welcoming you to their dealership located at 3625 rue du Blanc-Coteau in Sherbrooke. On site, you'll be able to discover a wide range of Swedish-designed sedans, station wagons, SUVs and, of course, new electric cars.

It's with great pride that we join the Volvo family. True to its philosophy, Volvo Sherbrooke retains its identity and maintains the quality of service that people in the region have come to expect, thanks to the expertise of the team in place.

Daniel Beaucage

Le Groupe Beaucage accueille Volvo Sherbrooke Photo: Groupe Beaucage

Thanks to this transaction, we are maintaining the service and quality offered to residents and businesses in the suburbs, while giving them access to a large, renewed inventory of Volvo vehicles''. Mariève Beaucage



Volvo's green shift

In recent years, Volvo has begun its transition to electric vehicles and today its range includes no less than 8 semi-hybrid models, 5 plug-in hybrids and soon 4 fully electric models with the imminent arrival of the EX90 and EX30. The latter, a small SUV with very attractive looks, is already generating a lot of interest thanks to its affordable price, high performance and impressive range of 426 to 442 km, depending on the version.